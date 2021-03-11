Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 576 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $184.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $194.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.92 and its 200 day moving average is $151.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

