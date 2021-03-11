Aegis Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Stock analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Get MediWound alerts:

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $5.60 on Monday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 36.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 68,918 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.