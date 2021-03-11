AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Downgraded by TheStreet

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of AVAV opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.20. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in AeroVironment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

