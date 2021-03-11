AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.74-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

AeroVironment stock opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

