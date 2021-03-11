Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT Raised to $14.00 at SVB Leerink

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 106.79% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $597.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Affimed alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.