Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Affimed traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 119437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Affimed by 500.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 5.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 397,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 8.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Affimed by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Affimed by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $667.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

