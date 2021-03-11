Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Up 7.5%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.44 and last traded at $61.25. 106,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 217,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Securities cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 528,006 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 366,326 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Agilysys by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 275,614 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Agilysys by 510.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,058 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

