Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.39 and last traded at $59.60. Approximately 1,280,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,179,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Agora alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in Agora by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,003,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Himension Fund acquired a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,876,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.