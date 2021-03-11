Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in February

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Agritek stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Agritek has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get Agritek alerts:

Agritek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, and California Premiums brands in the United States. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agritek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agritek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.