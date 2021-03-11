AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 5,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

