Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.15 ($123.71).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €98.99 ($116.46) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €92.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.72.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

