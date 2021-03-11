Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon Sells 5,000 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AKAM opened at $96.36 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.