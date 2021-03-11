Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded to Overweight by KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $119.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $97.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.86. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

