Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Trading 8.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $81.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Albireo Pharma traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.74. 197,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 185,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

ALBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $1,185,556 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

