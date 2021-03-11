Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $32.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

