Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Alexander’s worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Alexander’s by 217.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $293.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.91. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

Alexander's Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

