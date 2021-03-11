Alexandria Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 37,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 332,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,135 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,644,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average is $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

