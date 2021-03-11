Alexandria Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,802 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

CTVA opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.