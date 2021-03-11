Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,665,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,298,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,976,000 after buying an additional 856,489 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.10.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

