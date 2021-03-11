Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 6,624 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.