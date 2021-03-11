Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $113.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

