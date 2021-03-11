Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $226.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $613.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.42. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

