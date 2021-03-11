Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 132,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 556,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Alithya Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alithya Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,842,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

