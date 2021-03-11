Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.16). Alkermes posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALKS. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,408. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

