Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) SVP Elliot S. Davis Sells 8,233 Shares

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ATI opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 538.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

