Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 114,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 67,816 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 35,518 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

