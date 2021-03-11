Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.07.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

