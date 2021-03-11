Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $157.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average of $173.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

