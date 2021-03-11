Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $180.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.19. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $183.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.