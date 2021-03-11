Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.22). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 13,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,352. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $60.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

In related news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

