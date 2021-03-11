Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 174,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,136.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

