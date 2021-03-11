Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 24,850 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Ovintiv worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 113.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 205.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 494,429 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

