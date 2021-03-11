Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

