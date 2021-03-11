Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,520 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 61,302 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 467,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLH opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

