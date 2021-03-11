Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,800 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Verint Systems worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

