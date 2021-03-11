Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,235 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.