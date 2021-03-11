Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%.

NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.68. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,934. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $475.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMOT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

