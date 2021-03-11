ALLY 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,319.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One ALLY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALLY has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar. ALLY has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $21,319.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00051976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.45 or 0.00713853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00067091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

