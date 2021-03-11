Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the lowest is ($2.04). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.42.

ALNY stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.15. 3,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,410. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.10.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.