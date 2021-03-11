Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million.

NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $145.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

