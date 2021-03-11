Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,051.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,997.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,738.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.