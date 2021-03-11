Alphacat Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $84,150.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Token Trading

