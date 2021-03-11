Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Raised to $19.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Altius Minerals stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,607. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

