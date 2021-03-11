Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Alto Ingredients stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,354,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,255. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $11.44.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.