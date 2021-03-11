Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $51.67 Average PT from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIMC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. 556,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,691,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,092,000 after buying an additional 694,793 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,786,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 565,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.