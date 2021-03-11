Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,191 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Ambarella worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ambarella by 20.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ambarella by 15.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ambarella by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ambarella by 49.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $194,873.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,387.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.