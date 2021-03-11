AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Announces Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 1,291,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,506,266. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

