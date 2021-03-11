AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,803 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 581,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

