Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 7.7% Following Insider Selling

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.71. Approximately 1,278,442 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 581,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Specifically, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 64,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,779,784.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,753 shares in the company, valued at $123,708,612.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,113,664 shares of company stock worth $56,596,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Ameresco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.