American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the February 11th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,061,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMMJ opened at $0.28 on Thursday. American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Get American Cannabis alerts:

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.